Johnny Marsiglia

I Candelai
Thu, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€17.25

About

Johnny Marsiglia, è un rapper italiano classe ’86 nato a Palermo da padre palermitano e madre capoverdiana. Tra il 2009 e il 2010 prende vita “Sentire non è ascoltare”, il nuovo disco di Johnny che nel frattempo ha cambiato lo pseudonimo in Johnny Marsig Read more

Johnny Marsiglia

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

