Halloweek 2023 Pass

Club Space Miami
27 Oct - 1 Nov
DJMiami
$173.03
About

Get ready to become spellbound on the dance floor with our Terrace Halloweek Pass! Four of the most delicious dance treats at your fingertips, get them while they're hot.

This pass allows entry and re-entry into the venue and is NON-REFUNABLE, NON-TRANFER Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

