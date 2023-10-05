Top track

Ethel Cain at Basilica

Basilica Hudson
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
Hudson
$58.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PLEASE NOTE: this show is currently sold out! Join the waiting list for your best chance to get tickets.

Ethel Cain - ethereal, otherworldly, anthemic, and the musician behind one of 2022's most celebrated records - graces the glorious rusted riverside of Read more

Presented by Basilica Hudson.

Venue

Basilica Hudson

Basilica Hudson, 110 S Front St, Hudson, NY 12534, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

