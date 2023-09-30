Top track

Lullaby

Kumo Festival x Le Mazette

Le Mazette
Sat, 30 Sept, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
From Free

About

Après avoir collaboré sur deux projets précédents, The Kumo Collective et Le Mazette reviennent avec leur festival annuel de fin d'été : Float.

En combinant musique, design et diverses formes de créativité sur trois étages au Mazette, KUMO a l'intention d Read more

Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

8
AVC, Feux, WarrenKo and 8 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

