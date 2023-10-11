Top track

Sr. Chen & InnerCut - MURPHY

Sr. Chen: Terrible

Heliogàbal
Wed, 11 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12

About

[CAT]

El Sr. Chen presenta Terrible, el seu millor disc. El productor, compositor i cantant català ens portarà el seu show explosiu en què barreja el pop, brit pop, electrònica... amb un flow amb molt de groove i que beu del hip-hop, el funk o el neo-so Read more

Organizado por Montebello Agency.

Lineup

Sr. Chen

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

