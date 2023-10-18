Top track

Richard Pinhas, Hannah Lee, Scissortronics Trio

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$21

About

Presented by Black Editions LLC.
Lineup

Hannah Lee, Richard Pinhas

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

