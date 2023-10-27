Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

WANNA DANCE? VTSS with X CLUB. DJ Assault and Eau in Los Angeles

Secret location DTLA
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
About

Minty Boi Presents:

WANNA DANCE? VTSS with X CLUB. and DJ Assault

October 27th 2023

At a secret location in DTLA - location announced to ticket holders day of show

21+ / 10pm

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

VTSS, X CLUB., DJ Assault

Venue

Secret location DTLA

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

