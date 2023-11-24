Top track

Ulcerate - Await Rescission

ULCERATE w/ Altars and Genevieve

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75

About

Savage Party & Ripping Headaches Present

ULCERATE

with

Altars and Genevieve

The unmistakable sound of ULCERATE finds its emotional apex on 6th album “StareIntoDeathandBeStill”, as the band emerge from the claustrophobia and dissonance of their recent p Read more

Lineup

Ulcerate, Altars

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

