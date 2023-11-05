DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Vijay Yesudas, Shweta Mohan, Haricharan & Bennet and the Band

Troxy
Sun, 5 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Musical Journey with Vijay Yesudas, Swetha Mohan, and Haricharan!

Experience a night of captivating melodies as three of India's most renowned playback singers grace the stage in the heart of the UK. Vijay Yesudas, Swetha Mo

Presented by UK Event Life.

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX

Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends9:00 pm
Accessibility information

