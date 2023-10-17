DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knock2Bag Presents... Harry Hill

MOTH Club
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Knock2Bag are proud to present... Harry Hill!

There is limited seating so please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Knock2Bag.

Lineup

Harry Hill

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity

