The Scorpios - Mashena: We Went

The Scorpios

Bush Hall
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Scorpios are a band originally from Sudan that melds Arabic rhythms and guitar chops (and a kind of swooning cyclical ecstasy) with a raw Eastern funk feel, properly dismantling cultural barriers in pursuit of a unifying rhythmic bliss. Heavy bass, syn Read more

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

The Scorpios

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

