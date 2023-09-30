DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Place reçoit l’artiste new yorkais Meyhem Lauren le 30 septembre 2023 !
Originaire du quartier du Queens, à New York, Meyhem Lauren s’est imposé comme l’une des figures de la Grande Pomme grâce à la qualité, la cohérence et la saveur de ses rimes. Arti
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.