Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs - African Pompano

Meyhem Lauren

La Place
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20

About

La Place reçoit l’artiste new yorkais Meyhem Lauren le 30 septembre 2023 !

Originaire du quartier du Queens, à New York, Meyhem Lauren s’est imposé comme l’une des figures de la Grande Pomme grâce à la qualité, la cohérence et la saveur de ses rimes. Arti Read more

Présenté par La Place.

Lineup

Meyhem Lauren

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

