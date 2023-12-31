Top track

Scared To Dance: New Year's Eve

The Victoria
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Scared To Dance is back for New Year's Eve!

Resident DJ Paul Richards will be playing the likes of David Bowie, Talking Heads, The Cure, Alvvays, The Smiths, Wet Leg, Joy Division, Blondie, The Cure, Cate Le Bon, The Velvet Underground and more.

Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Paul Richards

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open9:00 pm

