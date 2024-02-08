Top track

Mickey Callisto + Oliver Marson + Preen

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Paper Dress Live presents a headline show from alt pop hero Mickey Callisto.

Plus special guests Oliver Marson + Preen

MICKEY CALLISTO

Mickey Callisto is unlike anything around at the moment, he's a self-aware beacon of positivity who celebrates being y...

Presented by Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Preen, Oliver Marson, Mickey Callisto

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

