DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Paper Dress Live presents a headline show from alt pop hero Mickey Callisto.
Plus special guests Oliver Marson + Preen
MICKEY CALLISTO
Mickey Callisto is unlike anything around at the moment, he's a self-aware beacon of positivity who celebrates being y
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs