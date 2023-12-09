DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Shovel Dance Collective + Laura Cannell
£18 (£14 unwaged / £22 donation) - Grand Junction - 9th December 2023
4th Annual Christmas Celebration!
____
Nurturing a passion for the folk musics of the British Isles and Ireland w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.