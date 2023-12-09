Top track

Shovel Dance Collective + Kiran Leonard

Grand Junction
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
From £16.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Shovel Dance Collective + Kiran Leonard + Sam Grassie

£18 (£14 unwaged / £22 donation) - Grand Junction - 9th December 2023

4th Annual Christmas Celebration!

Nurturing a passion for the folk musics of the British Isles...

All ages
Presented by Grand Junction.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Shovel Dance Collective, Kiran Leonard, Sam Grassie and 1 more

Grand Junction

Grand Junction at St Mary Magdalene's, Rowington Close, London, W2 5TF
