DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut presents:
Kevin Richard Martin: Frequencies For Leaving Earth (Evening Show)
£23 - IKLECTIK - 16th December 2023
____
Kevin Richard Martin, often known under his recording alias The Bug, is an English musician and music producer. Mart
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.