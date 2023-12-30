DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mother's Finest live at Eddie's Attic!
"Too Funk for Rock, Too Rock for Funk." Mothers Finest has always been a band impossible to force into artificially-labelled boxes. One of the most energetic and charismatic groups to cut a swath through the music in...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.