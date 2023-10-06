DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Djunah, Violenteer, Abandoncy

miniBar
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
Djunah returns to miniBar to destroy the remaining embers they left alive last time through.

Omaha band Violenteer, featuring members of Season to Risk, Ravine and Aircraft Grade open the show with their dual bass experimental onslaught.

Presented by recordBar.

Djunah

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

