Top track

Hide Behind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

rainbow frog biscuits

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hide Behind
Got a code?

About

rainbow frog biscuits + guestsGrowing up in the Leicestershire countryside Amber Louise, aka rainbow frog biscuits, turns her detailed observations of everyday life into relatable folk-influenced pop. Raised on the musings of storytellers like Kate Bush an Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

rainbow frog biscuits

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.