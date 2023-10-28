Top track

Ilario Alicante - Apogeo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Release: A Halloween Special

Studio 338
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 28th October we see the return of the legendary Release Halloween events that have become a MUST GO in the London party calendar.

Ilario Alicante (4hr Set)
Matthias Tanzmann
Dense & Pika
Hypoxia
James Welsh
Kira

VIP Tables - vesta@

Presented by Studio 338.

Lineup

2
Ilario Alicante, Matthias Tanzmann, Dense & Pika and 2 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

