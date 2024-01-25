Top track

La dernière fois que je parle de toi

KIK

Warehouse Nantes
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L'histoire a démarré sur YouTube avec un titre dévoilé chaque semaine pendant plus d'un an. 500 000 abonnés et +130 millions de vues plus tard, aujourd’hui Kikesa parle déjà de son troisième opus attendu pour le 8 septembre prochain.

C’est à Nancy q...

Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Noueva Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

KIKESA

Venue

Warehouse Nantes

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open7:00 pm

