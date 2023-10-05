DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RPS presenta Salsa Romesco live

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm
Thu, 5 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
SALSA ROMESCO ARA ÉS UN PODCAST.
La Marta Mas i la Queralt Guinart inauguren el format quinzenal amb un radioshow live a la Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm. Espavileu Romesquetes, hi ha moltes ganes de celebrar aquesta nova etapa juntes amb un directe carre

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm

Carrer del Rosselló, 515, 08025 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:30 pm

