Unquiet: Speakers Corner Quartet with Manchester Camerata and Robert Ames. Feat: Cobey Sey, Confucius MC, James Massiah, Lea Sen, Leilah, Tawiah and Eska

New Century
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £4.59

About

Unquiet: Speakers Corner Quartet with Manchester Camerata and Robert Ames.
Feat: Cobey Sey, Confucius MC, James Massiah, Lea Sen, Leilah, Tawiah and Eska

UNQUIET is a series of Manchester Firsts, for the brave and the curious. Working with a rotating ca Read more

Presented by Manchester Camerata

Lineup

7
Manchester Camerata, Robert Ames, Speakers Corner Quartet and 7 more

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH

Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

