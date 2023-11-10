DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Barrioke

Between The Bridges
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Come join the icon that is Barry from EastEnders live on stage for a summer night of Karaoke and DJ’s with some of London’s finest street food & drinks on our open terrace bar on the Southbank!

This is an 18+ event. Photo ID required.

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Lineup

Barrioke

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.