Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao - El Anhelo

Israel Fernandez and Diego del Morao

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Israel Fernández & Diego del Morao - El Anhelo
About

In the music of Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao, two worlds coexist, the ancient and the contemporary, rejuvenating classic flamenco style.

Israel Fernandez, the young singer from Toledo, is a charismatic emerging figure in flamenco music.

Presented by The Rhythm Foundation and FUNDarte

Lineup

Diego del Morao, Israel Fernández

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

