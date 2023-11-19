Top track

AYRA STARR

Opium Barcelona
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ayra Starr - Rush
About

¡Ayra Starr hace su debut en España con Afrobrunch!

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por AFROBRUNCH SPAIN.

Lineup

Ayra Starr

Venue

Opium Barcelona

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta - Oriol Bohigas I Guardiola 34, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

