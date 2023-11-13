Top track

Runnner - Colors

Runnner + Sun June

Eulogy
Mon, 13 Nov, 5:00 pm
$24.25

About

RUNNNER

For the last five years, Los Angeles-based musician Noah Weinman has been Runnner, and for much of those five years, Runnner has been working. Working on his 2021 collection album, Always Repeating; working as a producer on the Skullcrusher record Read more

Presented by Burial Music Hall.
Lineup

Greg Freeman, Sun June, Runnner

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

