Top track

Twin Atlantic - Heart and Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twin Atlantic

The Crescent
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Twin Atlantic - Heart and Soul
Got a code?

About

Twin Atlantic are a Scottish alternative rock band from Glasgow, Scotland.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Brudenell Presents.

Lineup

Twin Atlantic

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.