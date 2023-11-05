Top track

Sharkswimmer - Another Year in Review

Awakebutstillinbed, Stay Inside, Like Roses, Sharkswimmer

ALPHAVILLE
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

/////awakebutstillinbed
////Stay Inside
///Like Roses
//Sharkswimmer
/Wifey

awakebutstillinbed is an emo band from the bay area, CA

like roses is emo alt-rock from Berkeley, CA

This is a 21+ event.

ALPHAVILLE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Wifey, Sharkswimmer, Like Roses and 2 more

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open7:00 pm

