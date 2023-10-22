DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

San Pacho

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 22 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trust Us presents San Pacho on The Roof!

This is a 21+ event

Trust Us

Lineup

San Pacho

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.