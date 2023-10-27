DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club

The Baths
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsIpswich
£14.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brighten The Corners Presents South Wales garage rock trio The Bug Club on Friday 27th October at The Baths, with support from Getdown Services.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Brighten The Corners.

Lineup

The Bug Club, Getdown Services

Venue

The Baths

4 Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2QA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

