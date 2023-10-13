Top track

Complainer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Burial x Saint Vitus Burnpile PreParty ft Choir Boy...

FUNKATORIUM
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Complainer
Got a code?

About

BURIAL x SAINT VITUS - BURNPILE PREPARTY

Featuring CHOIR BOY + KONTRAVOID

Friday, October 13th at Wicked Weed's Funkatorium - 147 Coxe Ave, Asheville

We've teamed up with the legendary crew at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus to throw one hell of a Burnpile Pre Read more

Presented by Burial Music Hall.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kontravoid, Choir Boy

Venue

FUNKATORIUM

147 Coxe Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.