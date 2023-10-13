DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BURIAL x SAINT VITUS - BURNPILE PREPARTY
Featuring CHOIR BOY + KONTRAVOID
Friday, October 13th at Wicked Weed's Funkatorium - 147 Coxe Ave, Asheville
We've teamed up with the legendary crew at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus to throw one hell of a Burnpile Pre
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.