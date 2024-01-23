Top track

What's It Gonna Be

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

January Blues Festival: Laurence Jones

The Forge
Tue, 23 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What's It Gonna Be
Got a code?

About

January Blues Festival presents

Laurence Jones & Band

• special guests

• DJ/Host: Snowboy

Laurence Jones, the multi-award-winning blues rock guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter announces a date at the January Blues Festival.

The British Blues Rock gui...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laurence Jones

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.