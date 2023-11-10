DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucidity: A Tribute to Tame Impala

The Sultan Room
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lucidity is a captivating Tame Impala tribute band that flawlessly captures the ethereal soundscapes and psychedelia of Kevin Parker's music. With impeccable attention to detail, they recreate Tame Impala's iconic tracks, taking audiences on a journey thro

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.