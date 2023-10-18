Top track

Bixiga 70

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bixiga 70, the ten-piece horn driven instrumental group from São Paulo, have in the last ten years firmly established themselves as one of the most acclaimed and influential exponents of contemporary Afro-Brazilian soundsThe extent of their reputation can Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bixiga 70

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

