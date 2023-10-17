Top track

Föllakzoid

Dareshack
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Domingæ is a Chilean musician and filmmaker living in Mexico City; she founded her band Föllakzoid in 2007 and since then she has been touring and putting out some of the most mind bending music out in the renown sacred bones records labels.

Presented by Gravy Train & Invisible Llama.

Lineup

Föllakzoid

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

