Oliver Schories - Caprice

Oliver Schories in Hamburg

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Oliver Schories - Caprice
Event information

Driving Home for Olli.

Frohes Fest!

Einlass ab 18+ Jahren / Admission from 18

🎟 Einlass unter Vorbehalt. Der Kauf von Tickets gewährt keinen garantierten Eintritt. / The purchase of tickets does not grant guaranteed admission, subject to approval.

📵...

Präsentiert von Oliver Schories.

Lineup

Oliver Schories

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open11:00 pm

