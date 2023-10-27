DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOOgie Nights: Grooves from beyond the grave

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

This Halloween Hootananny brings you BOOgie Nights...grooves from beyond the grave👻

A night of undead disco, freaky funk and spooky soul to take you through the night 💀

All ghouls welcome…do you dare to join us?🧟‍♂️

🕷️LINEUP TBA🕷️

This is an 18+ e...

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

