DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Knock2 presents ROOM202

The Ground Miami
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $39.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DOORS 11PM

21+

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The Ground
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Knock2

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

