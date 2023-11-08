Top track

Acid Mothers Temple and Dead Leaf Echo

Kilowatt
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The return of Acid Mothers Temple

$20 Advance / $25 Door

21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

