DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JOHN

Concorde 2
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM & Love Thy Neighbour Present

JOHN

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ show (under 16s to be accompanied).
Presented by FORM & Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JOHN

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.