DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rødhåd, D.DAN & Hyperaktivist

E1
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Grounded Theory foudner and DYSTOPIAN label head Rødhåd leads the party with his rumbling aesthetic, multi-textured soundscapes. The Berlin visionary makes his long awaited return after his performance back in December for our 5th Year anniversary.

He...

Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Rødhåd, Henning Baer

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.