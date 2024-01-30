Top track

Arm's Length - Safer Skin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arms Length + Beauty School

The Dome
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arm's Length - Safer Skin
Got a code?

About

Slam Dunk proudly presents the co-headlining show of Arm's Length & Beauty School

14+ Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Slam Dunk.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.