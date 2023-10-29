Top track

Sundown Halloween ft. Gene Farris & Friends

Station1640
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SUNDOWN Halloween Edition ft. Gene Farris (Farris Wheel Recordings) & more on Sunday, Oct. 29th.

Join us early SUNDOWN into the late night hours of sexy house music for our Halloween edition. Bring the crew. Let's get SPOOKY.

  • G﻿ene Farris
  • S﻿cotty Boy...
Presented by Underrated Presents.

Lineup

Gene Farris, Scotty Boy

Venue

Station1640

1640 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

