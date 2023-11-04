Top track

Girl Ray - Hold Tight

Girl Ray

The Loft @ UC San Diego
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
Girl Ray - Hold Tight
About

all ages

Girl Ray, the three-piece comprising Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell and Sophie Moss, release their much anticipated third album, Prestige, on 4th August 2023 via Moshi Moshi. Co-produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, Ben H. Allen (M.I.A, Gnarls Read more

Presented by The Loft at UC San Diego.
Mask not required

Lineup

Girl Ray

Venue

The Loft @ UC San Diego

9500 Gilman Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

