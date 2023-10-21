Top track

Daphni - Poly

Satellite: Daphni + Joy Orbison + Daniel Avery After Party

The Ground Miami
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Daphni - Poly
About

21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE ALL SALES FINAL - NO REFUNDS

The Ground is now cigarette free. We thank you for not smoking cigarettes at The Ground.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Space Invaders
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Daniel Avery, Daphni, Joy Orbison and 1 more

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

