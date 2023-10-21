DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ellie Capocci is a self-producing, alternative pop artist working out of her bedroom in Watford, UK. Influenced by an array of artists and genres, Ellie enjoys bringing a mix of sounds to her music.
Her second single 'Begging' was featured by Danny Fullbr
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.