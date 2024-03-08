Top track

Hannah Jadagu - All My Time Is Wasted

Hannah Jadagu

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Retrouvez Hannah Jadagu en concert le 8 mars 2024 au Hasard Ludique !

Hannah Jadagu est une chanteuse, compositrice et productrice de 19 ans originaire de Mesquite, au Texas, qui a signé avec Sub Pop Records. En utilisant des guitares électriques qui...

Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hannah Jadagu

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

